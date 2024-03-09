Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

The royal, who is continuing her recovery from abdominal surgery, is featured in a series of Instagram Stories shared by her and her 41-year-old husband Prince William's official account.

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton has featured in a series of throwback photos to mark International Women's Day. The mom-of-three, 42, who is continuing her recovery from abdominal surgery she underwent in January, was featured in a series of Instagram Stories shared by her and her 41-year-old husband Prince William's official account on Friday, March 8.

The first story said, "Happy International Women's Day! Celebrating the impact of amazing women today and every day. Here are just a few of the brilliant women we've been inspired by over the past 12 months."

Multiple pictures were also flashed up inspiring women including Princess Wales shaking hands with Sarah Goldson in June 2023 as they celebrated Sarah for directing the Wimbledon Ball Boy and Girl training since the 2012 championships. The caption added, "The training helps develop life skills among young people, with 280 BBGs selected from local schools."

Kate was also pictured walking alongside the founder and CEO of Sebby's Corner, Bianca Sakol. The caption alongside that said Sebby's Corner is a "shop-style baby bank which believes no child should go without the basic essentials they need to thrive."

The royal couple also included a photo of Kate with Dr Gubby Ayida, the CEO of Evelina London Children's Charity, and another photo of her from October that featured Kate and William with Professor Uzo Iwobi, the founder of Race Council Cymru, which works "to promote race, equality, art, heritage and cultural activities for minority ethnic communities across Wales."

Kate has not been seen in public since she was hospitalized in January for surgery, and her uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, has now spoken about her condition while he competes on ITV's "Celebrity Big Brother". He said while he couldn't talk about her condition due to a "code of etiquette," Kate was getting "the best care in the world" while recovering from her operation.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 the royal had undergone a "successful" surgery and would not "return to public duties until after Easter," which falls on March 31 this year.

