Larsa Pippen Defends Giving Daughter Massive Allowance

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star doubles down on her daughter's huge monthly allowance, insisting it's necessary for the girl's living expense in the 'super expensive' Los Angeles.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen, star of "The Real Housewives of Miami", has defended giving her daughter Sophia, 15, a whopping $2,500 monthly allowance. During the show's reunion, she explained that Los Angeles, where Sophia lives with her father Scottie Pippen, is very expensive.

"You guys have to understand, like, L.A. is super expensive. So, like, after school, she orders food or Uber or, like, you know, buys presents for her friends' birthdays," Pippen said.

She also clarified that Sophia makes her own money through deals with fashion brands. "She literally makes money, you know?" Pippen added.

Pippen, who has three sons with Scottie Pippen, stated that her success is based on how she cares for her children and businesses. "I live a life of purpose," she said.

During the reunion, Pippen also discussed her financial situation after her divorce from Scottie. She explained that she did not receive any money for six years during the divorce proceedings. "I had to make it on my own," she said.

