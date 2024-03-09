 

Drake Fuels Baby Daddy Rumors After Showering Sexyy Red With Expensive Gifts

Drake Fuels Baby Daddy Rumors After Showering Sexyy Red With Expensive Gifts
Instead of shutting down the rumors, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker has added fuel to the speculations that he may be the father of his 'Rich Baby Daddy' collaborator's child by buying her lavish gifts.

AceShowbiz - Drake and Sexyy Red's collaboration has sparked rumors online, including speculation that Drake may be the father of her child. While these rumors are mostly humorous, they have brought attention to the artists' close bond.

Most recently, Drake added fuel to the internet chatters by gifting her with four Chanel bags. Currently, she is a special guest on his tour with J. Cole.

Sexyy Red gained fame in 2023 with hit songs like "SkeeYee" and "Poundtown", capturing the attention of millions with her confident personality and lyrical flair.

Drake's support has been instrumental in Sexyy Red's rise. He has collaborated with her on several successful projects, including the recent music video for "Rich Baby Daddy".

The duo's friendship and creative partnership have proven to be successful. Fans can expect more collaborations from them in the future. Their unique connection and Drake's support are expected to contribute to their continued success in the music world.

