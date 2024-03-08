 

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Before being romantically linked with her martial arts instructor, the 43-year-old supermodel was married to retired NFL star Tom Brady, with whom she shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is refusing to publicly discuss her "private" romance with Joaquim Valente. The 43-year-old supermodel, who has children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her retired NFL star ex-husband Tom Brady, 46, was confirmed to be dating her martial arts instructor in February when a source saw them kissing on Valentine's Day in their Miami neighborhood.

But during her interview with Robin Roberts (II) in a 30-minute Hulu special called "IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain", the presenter said the model did not want to comment directly on the dating rumors as she wants to "keep her personal life private."

But when the "Good Morning America" anchor, 63, asked Gisele if she would be "able to open up her heart again to someone," she smiled and said, "Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not?" Gisele added, "Life is full of surprises. I don't have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes."

The mum-of-two previously shut down rumors she and her trainer were more than friends. She told Vanity Fair in March 2023 about Joaquim: "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

An insider told People Gisele and Joaquim did not begin dating until June 2023, eight months after she and Tom finalized their divorce. A source also told the Daily Mail, Tom, who also has son Jack, 16, with his 52-year-old actress ex Bridget Moynahan, has no issues with Joaquim and will try to keep things amicable for the sake of his three children.

Gisele choked up when she was asked how she was doing during her Hulu chat, adding, "Sorry, guys. I don't know. Can I have a little moment?"

