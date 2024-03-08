Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' Officially Gets Sequel

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The 2016 hit action-thriller fronted by the 'Argo' star is getting a follow-up story with the main cast that include Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons back for the new film.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson are set to reprise their roles in "The Accountant 2", the sequel to the hit action-thriller directed by Gavin O'Connor.

Amazon MGM Studios has teamed up with Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity to bring the film to streaming. O'Connor will also return to helm the sequel, which is based on a script by Bill Dubuque, the original film's screenwriter.

In the sequel, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is forced to enlist the help of Christian Wolff (Affleck) after her former boss is killed by unknown assassins. Together with Christian's estranged brother, Brax (Bernthal), they unravel a dangerous conspiracy that draws the attention of ruthless killers.

Affleck and Damon will produce for Artists Equity, along with 51 Entertainment's Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams. Executive producers include Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, and Alison Winter of Artists Equity, as well as Scott Lastaiti and Jamie Patricof.

Artists Equity acquired the sequel rights from Warner Bros. and brought the project to Amazon MGM. This marks the fourth collaboration between the companies, following the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told", the sports drama "Air", and the upcoming "Unstoppable".

"The Accountant", released in 2016, grossed $155 million worldwide and became the most-rented digital film of the following year. The film starred Affleck as a highly skilled CPA with autism who moonlights as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations.

Ben Affleck is coming off his critically acclaimed performance in "Air", which he also directed for Amazon MGM. He recently wrapped production on "Animals" for Netflix.

Jon Bernthal is known for his roles in "The Punisher", "American Gigolo", and "We Own This City". He will next reprise his role as Frank Castle in the Marvel series "Daredevil: Born Again".

J.K. Simmons has recently starred in "Spider-Man: No Way Home", "Being the Ricardos", and "National Champions". His upcoming projects include "Juror #2" and "The Union".

Cynthia Addai-Robinson has appeared in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", "The People We Hate at the Wedding", and "Chicago Med".

Gavin O'Connor previously directed Affleck in the sports drama "The Way Back".

"The Accountant 2" will be available to stream on Prime Video. Its release date has yet to be announced.

