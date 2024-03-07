Tessa Thompson Spotted Getting Cozy With Brandon Green

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' actress is romantically linked to tycoon Philip Green's son after the pair were seen being cozy while attending a basketball game in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Tessa Thompson has reportedly sparked romance rumors with Brandon Green, the son of controversial tycoon Sir Philip Green, after the pair were seen getting cozy at a basketball game on Wednesday.

At the Crypto.com Arena, Tessa and Brandon were spotted sitting courtside and beaming at each other during the thrilling game, where the Sacramento Kings triumphed over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tessa, known for her privacy, has previously been linked to Janelle Monae, Taika Waititi, and Dev Hynes. Meanwhile, Brandon has a history of relationships with models and was once caught patting Kate Moss' bottom. He was in a relationship with actress Emma Watson for 18 months until their split.

In an Instagram post, Emma alluded to their breakup and a period of self-reflection connected to her "Saturn return," a time when the planet Saturn returns to the position it was in at birth, signifying life changes.

