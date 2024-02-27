Kid Cudi Plans Music Hiatus to Focus on Acting

Instagram Music

The 'Day 'n' Nite' hitmaker has announceed that he is taking a step away from music after releasing his new album because he wants to take more acting jobs.

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi plans to take a year off from music to focus on his film and TV work. The rapper launched his 10th studio album "Insano (Nitro Mega)" last week but he's already warned fans there's going to be a long wait until his next release because he's decided to push the next record back until 2026 so he can spend the next 12 months working on his acting projects.

"My next album is already about 80 per cent done, and it'll be out in 2026. As always, we're takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year ... next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and TV. So I take a year off of music to do it all," he explained in a post on X - formerly known as Twitter.

The hip-hop star has been acting since 2009 and has appeared in films including "Silent Night", "X", and its prequel "Pearl" while he's also appeared in TV shows such as "Westworld". He's believed to be working on another movie in the "X" slasher franchise, a movie adaptation of Brandon Taylor's novel "Real Life", and zombie horror "Hell Naw".

Kid Cudi previously insisted he wants to be accomplished at both acting and music, telling Rolling Stone, "Everything is possible. And I think people, they have an idea about me. They feel that they've seen it all, like music."

"And they know I'm a musician, and they give me the acting thing, but it's like, okay, you can only be good at two things. But here's the thing. I'm going to be good at five things. I'm going to be good at six things. I'm going to be good at seven things. I am trying to tap into the full ability of my soul and make anything I ever dreamed of."

