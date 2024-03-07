 

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to Make Guest Appearances in 'Young Sheldon' Finale

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to Make Guest Appearances in 'Young Sheldon' Finale
CBS
TV

It has been confirmed that the two stars will be back as the adult Sheldon Cooper and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler respectively in the upcoming finale of the 'Big Bang Theory' spin-off.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles on "The Big Bang Theory" for the "Young Sheldon" finale. It was announced last month that the sitcom spin-off was to end on 16 May after seven seasons and now it has been confirmed that the two stars will be back as the adult Sheldon Cooper, who is played by Iain Armitage in the prequel, and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler.

Details about their appearance is being kept under wraps but it is likely to be a flash-forward and will mark the first time Jim and Mayim have appeared on screen together since the "Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019. Jim, who is a "Young Sheldon" executive producer, provides the show's voiceover as grown-up Sheldon, and Maiym has also appeared in voiceover in the past. The show followed Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old prodigy with his family in Texas as he navigated high school and the wider world.

  Editors' Pick

CBS Entertainment's Amy Reisenbach recently hailed the comedy as proof "lightning can strike twice" after it looked to recapture the huge success of "The Big Bang Theory". She added, "As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start."

"We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy," she continued.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kodak Black Unveils First Photo and Name of Fourth Child, Confirms His Role in Delivery

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay
Related Posts
'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

CBS' 'Young Sheldon' Announces End After 7 Seasons, Sets Finale Date

CBS' 'Young Sheldon' Announces End After 7 Seasons, Sets Finale Date

Latest News
Prince William Unfazed by Online Chatter About Wife Kate Middleton After Her Surgery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Prince William Unfazed by Online Chatter About Wife Kate Middleton After Her Surgery

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay
  • Mar 07, 2024

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery

Prince Harry Threatened by Former Exotic Dancer With Leak of Racy Photos
  • Mar 07, 2024

Prince Harry Threatened by Former Exotic Dancer With Leak of Racy Photos

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
  • Mar 07, 2024

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to Make Guest Appearances in 'Young Sheldon' Finale
  • Mar 07, 2024

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to Make Guest Appearances in 'Young Sheldon' Finale

Most Read
Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck
TV
  • 2024-03-06 08:52:15

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer

Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer