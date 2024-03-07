Josh Allen Nearly Exposes Derriere in Wardrobe Malfunction During Date With Hailee Steinfeld

Instagram Celebrity

After being criticized over his gesture, the Buffalo Bills quarterback reveals what actually happened during his night out in Paris with the 'Pitch Perfect 2' actress.

AceShowbiz - Josh Allen suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a recent outing with Hailee Steinfeld. While going for a date night with his rumored girlfriend, the Buffalo Bills quarterback nearly exposed his butt cheeks.

On Wednesday, March 6, the 27-year-old athlete made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal what happened during his night out with the 26-year-old Oscar-nominated actress. He tweeted, "My pants ripped at dinner," adding a laughing face emoji. He went on to write, "Didn't want cheeks out… I love Paris," before letting out a grinning face emoji.

Josh Allen revealed he suffered wardrobe malfunction during a date night with Hailee Steinfeld in Paris.

Josh seemingly was giving his response to criticisms over his gesture when he and Hailee arrived at a hotel in the City of Love. Previously, one X user uploaded a video of the football star and the "Pitch Perfect 2" actress outside the luxury hotel.

In the clip, it could be seen that Josh was the first one to get out of a luxury car. Without waiting for her, he was documented making his way to the hotel's lobby as fast as possible. At that time, he wrapped a gray outer around his waist to cover his lower back.

When the NFL player was no longer seen in the video, Hailee was filmed getting out of the same black vehicle as she was accompanied by who appeared to be her assistant. While heading to the hotel's lobby, she was greeted by a fan and agreed to take a picture with them. Once the photo was taken, she flashed her smile to the fan before entering the building.

After the video was released, many other X users criticized Josh. In the replies section of the tweet, one in particular wrote, "Could have opened the door for her." Similarly, another penned, "If they are just friends it's ok if he is not a bit of a gentleman."

In the meantime, a third was seemingly disappointed with his behavior by stating, "Bro didn't even help her out or open the door for her." While a fourth asked, "Why didn't he wait for her?" a fifth questioned, "Why he in such a rush?"

