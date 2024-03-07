 

Jay Weinberg Moves On With Suicidal Tendencies After Slipknot Firing

The 33-year-old drummer, who was left 'heartbroken and blindsided' when Slipknot cut him from the lineup in 2023, feels 'so fortunate' to be joining the thrash group.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has joined Suicidal Tendencies. The 33-year-old musician was left "heartbroken and blindsided" when he was axed from the band last year after almost a decade behind the drums, but he's now moving on with his music career by joining the thrash group which also includes Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman and Tye Trujillo, who is the son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo.

Weinberg announced the news in a post on Instagram, writing, "When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I've loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore. Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I've been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band's incredible history. It's an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can't wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week. See you all in the pit!"

He captioned the post, "You can't bring me down!"

Weinberg, who is the son of Bruce Springsteen's drummer Max Weinberg, joined Slipknot in 2014 after taking over from former member Joey Jordison, but his exit was confirmed in November 2023 when the band released a statement telling fans he was no longer part of the line-up.

The musician later admitted he had no idea he was about to lose his job, writing in a post on Instagram, "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after ... This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through - not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that's provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren't yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I'm thankful in ways I'll never be able to fully express. I love playing the drums. I'll always love playing the drums. I'll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that."

The remaining members of Slipknot previously confirmed Jay's departure in a statement, which read, "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it ... Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

