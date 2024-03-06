 

Michael Gambon Hands Huge Amount of Fortune to Wife, Leaves Nothing to Mistress After He Died


According to his recently-published will, the late actor in Harry Potter movies gives almost his entire fortune to Lady Anne Gambon while Phillipa Hart does not receive a penny in the will.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sir Michael Gambon has handed his £1.5 million estate to his wife, but left nothing to his long-term mistress. The dad-of-three "Harry Potter" actor, who died in September aged 82, with his wife Lady Anne Gambon and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia, had a high-profile relationship with set designer Phillipa Hart, who was 25 years his junior, and with whom he had two teenage sons.

His will was published on Tuesday, March 5 and, according to the Daily Mail, they showed almost his entire fortune had been bequeathed to Lady Anne. She is listed as an executor along with her son, Fergus, 60, by Sir Michael, famed for appearing as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six "Harry Potter" movies. The newspaper added provision was made for the actor's £1,465,882 fortune to pass to Fergus if his mum had died before her husband.

Phillipa openly lived with Sir Michael in London, but the Mail reported she "does not receive her penny in the will which was drawn up and signed in 2016." She had sons Tom, 17, and 15-year-old William, with the actor, and they received £10,000 and a trophy, according to the actor's three-page will.

The Mail reported Phillipa declined to say if she was aware she had been left out of the will. Speaking from her home, she said, "It's none of my business. I really don't want to talk about this." The mail added Fergus also declined to comment on the matter. Phillipa first met Sir Michael while filming Channel 4 series "Longitude" in 2000 and for 20 years the actor split his time between his wife and long-time mistress.

Lady Anne and Fergus said when Sir Michael died, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

