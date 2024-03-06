 

Jeff Bezos Beats Elon Musk to Reclaim World's Richest Person Title

Cover Images/John Rainford/Media Punch
The Amazon founder is crowned the richest person in the world after edging out the Tesla CEO by $2 billion, according to the new Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jeff Bezos has regained his spot as the planet's richest person. The Amazon founder, 60, reclaimed the title after edging out Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 52, by $2 billion, according to the new Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jeff, whose net worth is currently estimated at $200 billion, last held the top spot of the league table in 2021, and according to CNN, Tesla shares plunged more than seven per cent on Monday, March 4.

The outlet added dad-of-10 Elon, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 before rebranding it X, has lost nearly $31 billion in the past year, with his net work currently listed at $198 billion.

In contrast, Jeff's total worth has increased by $23 billion over the past year, according to the Bloomberg index. Amazon founder Jeff first held the title of world's richest person in 2017, when he beat 68-year-old Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Gates now sits at the No. 5 position ($150 billion), while Bernard Arnault is third ($197 billion) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fourth ($179 billion).

Over the weekend, Bill and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, 39, were at the pre-wedding celebration of the son of another Bloomberg index billionaire Mukesh Ambani, 66, who sits at 11th in the ratings of the globe's wealthiest individuals with an estimated net worth of $115 billion.

SpaceX founder Elon had been the reigning title-holder in the table since May 2023, when he was placed above luxury goods giant LVMH's 75-year-old CEO Bernard Arnault.

Jeff and Elon have had a famous years-long rivalry, especially when it comes to their space race with their rocket companies. Elon's SpaceX was founded in 2002, two years after Jeff launched the Blue Origin exploration company. They have since been in bitter competition to be the first man since 1972 to put humans back on the Moon.

