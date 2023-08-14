 

'Heartbroken' Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hope Their $100M Donation Will Help Maui Heal

'Heartbroken' Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hope Their $100M Donation Will Help Maui Heal
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The Amazon founder and his fiancee have received praises from the likes of Katy Perry and Mindy Kaling over their generous donation to help get Maui 'back on its feet.'

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are "heartbroken" over the Maui wildfires. The couple is donating $100 million as part of a Maui Fund to help fight the hellish fallout from the blazes raging on the island, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 90 people.

Amazon founder Jeff, 59, and his 53-year-old wife said in a joint Instagram statement, "We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated. The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer-term rebuilding that will have to happen - even after much of the attention has subsided."

Jeff and ex-broadcaster Lauren added they hoped their fund and $100 million donation would help get Maui "back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves." Among the celebrities to heap praise on the couple for the move were Katy Perry, 38, who commented on their post, "This is it (red heart emoji)."

  Editors' Pick

Actress Mindy Kaling, 44, added, "Wow. truly incredible." Jeff, who is worth an estimated $160 billion, stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, and the firm has been repeatedly slammed for its treatment of its workers and tax set-ups.

He got engaged to Lauren in May aboard his $500 million mega-yacht, with the third richest man in the world proposing to his girlfriend of five years with a 20-carat engagement ring estimated to cost $2.5 million. The death toll from the Maui wildfires hit 93 on Sunday, August 13, making it the deadliest outbreak of the blazes in modern U.S. history.

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, who moved to Hawaii at the start of August, are said to have been left "traumatized" by seeing their new neighbors hit by the infernos, even though their home has not been hit. Mark Vincent Kaplan, the attorney for the boys' dad Kevin Federline, 45, said they are not "personally (affected)" but added "there's people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it's very traumatic (for the boys)."

He added, "Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what's going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they're very happy to be there."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jason Momoa Warns Against Visiting Maui Amid Wildfire

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'
Related Posts
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht

Jeff Bezos Resumes Construction on $175M Love Nest After Getting Engaged to Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Resumes Construction on $175M Love Nest After Getting Engaged to Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Privately Proposed to Lauren Sanchez in Spain

Jeff Bezos Privately Proposed to Lauren Sanchez in Spain

Jeff Bezos Engaged to GF Lauren Sanchez After Nearly 5 Years of Dating

Jeff Bezos Engaged to GF Lauren Sanchez After Nearly 5 Years of Dating

Latest News
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
  • Aug 14, 2023

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Jason Momoa Warns Against Visiting Maui Amid Wildfire
  • Aug 14, 2023

Jason Momoa Warns Against Visiting Maui Amid Wildfire

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires
  • Aug 14, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

'Heartbroken' Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hope Their $100M Donation Will Help Maui Heal
  • Aug 14, 2023

'Heartbroken' Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hope Their $100M Donation Will Help Maui Heal

Gisele Bundchen Inspects Renovations of New Home Amid Resurfacing Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors
  • Aug 14, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Inspects Renovations of New Home Amid Resurfacing Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans by Working a Shift at Minnesota Lego Store
  • Aug 14, 2023

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans by Working a Shift at Minnesota Lego Store

Most Read
Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers