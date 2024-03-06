KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Instagram Celebrity

It's the French model herself who confirms that she and the 'Riverdale' actor, who share a two-year-old son, have called an end to their relationship after four years together.

AceShowbiz - KJ Apa is back on the market after being in a longtime relationship with Clara Berry. The model has revealed that she and the 26-year-old actor, who share a two-year-old son, are no longer together after dating for four years.

The French beauty came clean about her relationship status in a TikTok video, which was initially uploaded on February 25. When a fan asked if she was still in a relationship with KJ, she said, "No."

Clara added enthusiastically, "I'm free," before assuring in French, "You can see that I'm happier, no?" She went on to insist that "everything is better," especially for their kid, following their split.

"I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working," she explained, adding that "it's going well" post-breakup.

Despite embracing her newly-single status, Clara admitted that sharing custody of their kid has been challenging. "I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life," the 30-year-old lamented. "That is something that is hard to accept."

Still, she's grateful that her little one has been handling the change well, assuring that her son is "very happy."

KJ and Clara first confirmed their romance in August 2020. In May 2021, the then-pair announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, was born in September 2021.

It's unclear when exactly KJ and Clara called it quits, but the former couple remains friendly. On Tuesday, March 5, they were seen sharing a hug and sitting next to each other at Paris Fashion Week. The New Zealand actor looked sharp in an all-white outfit for the fashion event, while his ex bared midriff in a white-and-black crop top with matching pants.

