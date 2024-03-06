 

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry
Instagram
Celebrity

It's the French model herself who confirms that she and the 'Riverdale' actor, who share a two-year-old son, have called an end to their relationship after four years together.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - KJ Apa is back on the market after being in a longtime relationship with Clara Berry. The model has revealed that she and the 26-year-old actor, who share a two-year-old son, are no longer together after dating for four years.

The French beauty came clean about her relationship status in a TikTok video, which was initially uploaded on February 25. When a fan asked if she was still in a relationship with KJ, she said, "No."

Clara added enthusiastically, "I'm free," before assuring in French, "You can see that I'm happier, no?" She went on to insist that "everything is better," especially for their kid, following their split.

"I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working," she explained, adding that "it's going well" post-breakup.

  Editors' Pick

Despite embracing her newly-single status, Clara admitted that sharing custody of their kid has been challenging. "I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life," the 30-year-old lamented. "That is something that is hard to accept."

Still, she's grateful that her little one has been handling the change well, assuring that her son is "very happy."

KJ and Clara first confirmed their romance in August 2020. In May 2021, the then-pair announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, was born in September 2021.

It's unclear when exactly KJ and Clara called it quits, but the former couple remains friendly. On Tuesday, March 5, they were seen sharing a hug and sitting next to each other at Paris Fashion Week. The New Zealand actor looked sharp in an all-white outfit for the fashion event, while his ex bared midriff in a white-and-black crop top with matching pants.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit
Related Posts
KJ Apa Officially Becomes Samoan Chief in His Home Village

KJ Apa Officially Becomes Samoan Chief in His Home Village

KJ Apa Assures Fans He's Not Having Another Baby When Revealing He Spent NYE in Hospital With GF

KJ Apa Assures Fans He's Not Having Another Baby When Revealing He Spent NYE in Hospital With GF

KJ Apa Sparks Wedding Rumors After Calling Clara Berry 'Wife' in Breast Milk Drinking Video

KJ Apa Sparks Wedding Rumors After Calling Clara Berry 'Wife' in Breast Milk Drinking Video

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Welcome 'Perfect' Baby Boy

KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Welcome 'Perfect' Baby Boy

Latest News
KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry
  • Mar 06, 2024

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit
  • Mar 06, 2024

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation
  • Mar 06, 2024

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere
  • Mar 06, 2024

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Singapore Prime Minister Defends Deal With Taylor Swift for One 'Eras Tour' Stop in Southeast Asia
  • Mar 06, 2024

Singapore Prime Minister Defends Deal With Taylor Swift for One 'Eras Tour' Stop in Southeast Asia

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA