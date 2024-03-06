Ice Spice Hints She May Release Debut Album Soon

Instagram Music

The 'Princess Diana' hitmaker leaves her devotees, famously known as Munchkins, excited for her first-ever record as she shares an update on the music project.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice's fans, famously known as Munchkins, may be getting themselves ready for the singer's debut album. The "Princess Diana" hitmaker hinted that she may release her first-ever set soon.

On Tuesday, March 5, the 24-year-old hip-hop artist took to Instagram to share with her devotees an update on her new record. In the caption of her new post, she announced, "I finished recording y2k the album ^.^."

In the same post, Ice uploaded a series of photos capturing herself striking a number of poses with a breathtaking view of cloudy purple sky behind her. One of the pictures saw her treating herself to a red lollipop. She was photographed when she was about to lick the candy, sticking her tongue out and placing the candy near it. She was also carrying a bag in one of her hands.

For the photo session, Ice, who unleashed her single titled "Think U The S**t (Fart)" earlier this year, sported a casual ensemble. She opted to wear a skin-tight short-sleeved white crop tee, which exposed her stomach and came with colorful graphics on its front side. Putting on a leggy display, she paired the top with a mini denim skirt.

Ice completed the look with a pair of pink platform boots, which were high enough to nearly reach her knees and had towering heels. She accessorized herself with a sparkling ring as well as necklace and carried a lilac bag that featured a short strap.

After Ice shared the update on her debut album, social media users voiced their excitement for the upcoming record. In the comments section of the post, one in particular wrote, "Can't wait to hear it." Similarly, another penned, "AGHHHH you getting me hypeeee!"

On the other hand, other users commented on Ice's hairstyle instead of focusing on the forthcoming set. One of them demanded, "Ice please the low cut looks so funny please get the big Afro again," adding a crying face emoji. Another noted, "The wig gets smaller every time istg."

