First 'Spider-Man' Comic Book Breaks Record After Selling for $3.6 Million at Auction

Instagram Movie

The graphic novel which introduced Marvel's webslinger has been sold under the hammer for more than $3 million, becoming the most expensive comic book ever auctioned.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first comic ever to feature Spider-Man was auctioned off for a record-setting $3.6 million (£2.6 million) on Thursday (09Sep21).

The 1962 Marvel issue, "Amazing Fantasy No. 15", went under the hammer at Heritage Auction's Signature Comics & Comic Art sale in Beverly Hills, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comic was written by the late Stan Lee - creator of the teenage superhero - and drawn by Steve Ditko, who teamed up with fellow illustrator Jack Kirby for the iconic cover.

Editors at the outlet report the hot auction item is one of only four certified near-mint copies of the publication.

The success of the webslinger led to the character getting his own monthly periodical, as well as several animated TV series and hit movies.

The huge winning bid topped the figure earned by Superman's comic debut in 1938's "Action Comics No. 1", which went for $3.25 million (£2.35 million) at a private auction in April (21), while "Batman No. 1", featuring the Caped Crusader's first appearance in print, from the 1940s, sold for $2.22 million (£1.6 million) at a Heritage auction in January.

Meanwhile, a new "Spider-Man" movie is scheduled to make its way out in December this year as a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland is returning to reprise the title role, reuniting with rumored girlfriend Zendaya Coleman.



It's the third installment of the new remake and marks the sixth appearance of the webslinger in the MCU. The character made his debut in the franchise with a "Captain America: Civil War" cameo.

