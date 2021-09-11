 
 

First 'Spider-Man' Comic Book Breaks Record After Selling for $3.6 Million at Auction

First 'Spider-Man' Comic Book Breaks Record After Selling for $3.6 Million at Auction
Instagram
Movie

The graphic novel which introduced Marvel's webslinger has been sold under the hammer for more than $3 million, becoming the most expensive comic book ever auctioned.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first comic ever to feature Spider-Man was auctioned off for a record-setting $3.6 million (£2.6 million) on Thursday (09Sep21).

The 1962 Marvel issue, "Amazing Fantasy No. 15", went under the hammer at Heritage Auction's Signature Comics & Comic Art sale in Beverly Hills, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comic was written by the late Stan Lee - creator of the teenage superhero - and drawn by Steve Ditko, who teamed up with fellow illustrator Jack Kirby for the iconic cover.

  See also...

Editors at the outlet report the hot auction item is one of only four certified near-mint copies of the publication.

The success of the webslinger led to the character getting his own monthly periodical, as well as several animated TV series and hit movies.

The huge winning bid topped the figure earned by Superman's comic debut in 1938's "Action Comics No. 1", which went for $3.25 million (£2.35 million) at a private auction in April (21), while "Batman No. 1", featuring the Caped Crusader's first appearance in print, from the 1940s, sold for $2.22 million (£1.6 million) at a Heritage auction in January.

Meanwhile, a new "Spider-Man" movie is scheduled to make its way out in December this year as a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland is returning to reprise the title role, reuniting with rumored girlfriend Zendaya Coleman.


It's the third installment of the new remake and marks the sixth appearance of the webslinger in the MCU. The character made his debut in the franchise with a "Captain America: Civil War" cameo.

You can share this post!

Idina Menzel Left 'Very Self-Conscious' by 'Judgy' Ex-Husband Taye Diggs

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims
Related Posts
Kirsten Dunst Refused to Get 'Barbie Doll' Teeth for 'Spider-Man' Role

Kirsten Dunst Refused to Get 'Barbie Doll' Teeth for 'Spider-Man' Role

Kate Bosworth Blames Herself for Failing Her 'Spider-Man' Audition

Kate Bosworth Blames Herself for Failing Her 'Spider-Man' Audition

'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Silk' Reportedly in Development

'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Silk' Reportedly in Development

Most Read
Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be
Movie

Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be

First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies

'Jackass Forever' Slammed by PETA for 'Tormenting Real Animals for Stupid Stunts'

'Jackass Forever' Slammed by PETA for 'Tormenting Real Animals for Stupid Stunts'

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn of Apocalypse in First 'Don't Look Up' Teaser Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn of Apocalypse in First 'Don't Look Up' Teaser Trailer

Jamie Lee Curtis Honored With Golden Lion Award at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis Honored With Golden Lion Award at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Benedict Cumberbatch Deems Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit 'a Bit of a Mess'

Benedict Cumberbatch Deems Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit 'a Bit of a Mess'

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Bond Producer Fought to Keep Homoerotic Scene in 'Skyfall'

Bond Producer Fought to Keep Homoerotic Scene in 'Skyfall'

Nicolas Cage Lands 'Long Overdue' Role as Gunslinger in New Movie 'The Old Way'

Nicolas Cage Lands 'Long Overdue' Role as Gunslinger in New Movie 'The Old Way'

Daniel Craig Almost Turned Down James Bond as He Struggled With Hate Comments Online

Daniel Craig Almost Turned Down James Bond as He Struggled With Hate Comments Online