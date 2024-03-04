 

Andre Agassi Says His Kids Left Bemused by His Fame

Andre Agassi Says His Kids Left Bemused by His Fame
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The 53-year-old tennis icon shares that son Jaden Gil Agassi, 22, and daughter Jaz Elle Agassi, 20, with his fellow athlete wife Steffi Graf, are not that impressed by his popularity.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Andre Agassi says his children realize his fame is "not all that." The tennis icon, 53, has son Jaden Gil Agassi, 22, and daughter Jaz Elle Agassi, 20, with his fellow athlete wife Steffi Graf, 54, and he says they were left bemused growing up when autograph hunters would approach them in shops.

He told People, "I can imagine how somebody looks at that from the outside. "Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.' So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, (Jaden and Jaz) were like, 'What's up with these people?'

  Editors' Pick

"So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there's a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal. They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," he added.

Even though Andre was a tennis great, he added he is in awe of today's players including Rafael Nadal, 37, and 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. He said, "When you really talk about these guys now from a speed standpoint, from a spin standpoint, from technology standpoint, athletic, I mean the science behind their training, I mean they're changing the geometry of the game and one of the things I always counted on was my geometry. There are a lot of guys out there that I would say I would have inroads against and I would like this challenge, but there's so many that I say no thank you. I have no chance against them."

He also reflected about his time in tennis, "So you also think back and think to yourself, 'I can't believe what I put myself through.' And so that's an inevitable part. But actually, if there's anything I miss about the game, it's about knowing your body so well that you actually were driving it like a Ferrari at 3,900 RPMs."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors
Latest News
Karol G Vows to Not Give Up After Scary Incident While Flying With Private Jet
  • Mar 04, 2024

Karol G Vows to Not Give Up After Scary Incident While Flying With Private Jet

Andre Agassi Says His Kids Left Bemused by His Fame
  • Mar 04, 2024

Andre Agassi Says His Kids Left Bemused by His Fame

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars
  • Mar 04, 2024

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart
  • Mar 04, 2024

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour
  • Mar 04, 2024

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

Most Read
Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 01:32:22

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Diddy Accused of Grooming Usher Amid Multiple Misconduct Allegations

Diddy Accused of Grooming Usher Amid Multiple Misconduct Allegations

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore