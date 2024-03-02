 

Saweetie Feels Like She Lacks of Support for Her Debut Album

The 'Tap in' hitmaker gets candid about the real reason why her debut studio album hasn't come out yet, claiming that 'nobody was caring about [her] music.'

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Saweetie hasn't put out an album yet because she felt like "nobody" around her was "caring about my music." The 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - announced her debut album, "Pretty B**** Music", a while ago now and she has admitted the real reason it is taking so long.

"I just feel like nobody was caring about my music. To me, music is sacred. It's coming from your spirit. You can't just go finish an album in a week. That's why it's taking me so long. That's why I haven't dropped an album yet," she told Allure magazine.

The record was originally intended to drop in 2021, however, she announced she was delaying it to "reconstruct" some songs. The "Best Friend" hitmaker went on to admit she felt like her every move was scrutinised, and that she had "given up" on herself and felt like quitting.

She shared, "I don't mean to dampen the mood. But this is, realistically, how my career has been. We were constantly criticised for every drop. I was just very insecure. I'm a confident woman, but I was a very insecure artist."

"There's been a lot of times these past couple of years where I've given up on myself. Whether people knew about that or not, I just felt myself giving up, and I don't want to do that anymore."

Saweetie says her music is continually evolving. She explained, "As an artist, the frequency changes. The music I created up until now, in three months I could listen to it and I could be like, 'I'm not that girl anymore.' "

As for what fans can expect from her, she said, "The theme is just Saweetie." So far this year, the "Tap In" star has released the Willie Hutch-sampling single "Richtivities".

