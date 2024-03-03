 

Richard Lewis' Cause of Death Revealed, a Week After His Passing

According to his death certificate, the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor passed away from 'cardiopulmonary arrest,' with Parkinson's disease mentioned as the secondary cause.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Richard Lewis' official cause of death has been unveiled. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor passed away last week from "cardiopulmonary arrest", with Parkinson's disease listed as the secondary cause, according to his death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast.

The website reports that Lewis, 76, will be laid to rest at the Temple of Aaron Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota.

Cardiopulmonary arrest, also known as cardiac arrest, "is the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Richard revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in April 2023. Parkinson's is a "progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves."

Richard explained in a Twitter (now X) video that he was diagnosed after deciding to quit stand-up comedy "at the top of my game." He said, "After 50 years almost, I'm just gonna call it quits. And I felt great about that. And then out of the blue..."

He explained that he underwent several medical procedures for his back, shoulder and hip and showed symptoms of the disease afterwards.

He said, "I started walking a little stiffly, I was shuffling my feet and I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and that was about two years ago. But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool. I have Parkinson's disease, but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool."

