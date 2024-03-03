 

Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Music

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker reminds her loyal devotees to 'relax' and be patient when she goes live on Instagram as they keep hounding her about her long-delayed new studio album.

AceShowbiz - During a recent Instagram Live session, Rihanna addressed the relentless clamor from fans eagerly awaiting her next musical masterpiece. With a mix of exasperation and humor, she urged her followers to take a chill pill, emphasizing, "Guys just relax, just be cool."

Rihanna's unapologetic demeanor serves as a reminder that artists are more than their creative output; they're human beings with lives, passions, and priorities beyond the studio.

Despite the anticipation surrounding her ninth album, Rihanna has been busy with other projects and endeavors. For instance, she received an award from PETA for releasing a faux-leather Fenty clothing collection. She has also made significant donations to support people affected by domestic violence and the coronavirus pandemic.

  Editors' Pick

Rihanna's reluctance to discuss her new album is understandable given the current global crisis. "The coronavirus pandemic is probably not the right moment to ask her for it," says one fan.

While Rihanna's fans eagerly await her next musical offering, they must heed her advice and cool out in the meantime.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's partner, has reassured fans that she is "working on it." However, Rihanna emphasizes that things will unfold in due time, and if the album happens, fans will be informed accordingly.

Despite her undeniable star power and the anticipation surrounding her new album, Rihanna remains grounded, urging fans to exercise patience and cool their jets. Her message resonates strongly, reminding us that even icons are entitled to their own time and space.

