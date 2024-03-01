Anne Whitfield Died Following 'Unexpected Accident' During Outing

Celebrity

The 'White Christmas' actress is announced by her loved ones to have passed away at the age of 85 in a hospital after she had an 'unexpected accident' while out and about.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Anne Whitfield has passed away at the age of 85. The veteran actress - who was famous for her role as Susan Waverly in 1954 festive classic "White Christmas" - died on February 14 with her family by her side at Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington, following an "unexpected accident" while out for a walk.

"The life of Anne Langham Whitfield Phillips was a beautiful one, with every second used to uplift the world and those around her," her obituary stated.

"Annie passed away on February 15, 2024, surrounded by family at Valley Memorial Hospital after suffering an unexpected accident while on a walk in her neighbourhood. Through the kindness of neighbours who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish."

A celebration of life for Anne - who is survived by her three children and seven grandchildren - will take place on 22 March, with mourners urged to make charity donations or plant tress is memory of the actress.

Anne began her career when she moved to Hollywood at the age of just four, securing roles on popular radio shows such as "One Man's Family" by the age of seven. She was 15 when she was cast in "White Christmas" as the granddaughter of hotel owner Major General Thomas Waverly (Dean Jagger) and spent most of her career in television, appearing in the likes of "Manhunt", "Rawhide", "The Six Million Dollar Man", and "The Untouchables".

Anne moved out of Hollywood to Olympia, Washington in the 1970s, where she went back to college and also worked as a steward for Clean Water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington.

Her obituary stated, "Although Annie was a talented actor, Los Angeles didn't have enough trees for her and she left Hollywood for her new life 'up north' in the 1970's. During this transition, Annie became devoted to causes that promote Peace and preserve nature. After 'retiring', Annie worked tirelessly as an activist and community organiser, working right up until the day she passed away..."

"Annie's greatest wish is for her family and future generations to thrive in a world characterized by love, acceptance, natural beauty, and the cessation of political and social injustices. She was a powerhouse in life and we hope her immense positive energy flows out to those who had the pleasure of knowing her."

