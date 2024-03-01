Lizzo Denies Turning Down Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Instagram/Amazon Prime Video Movie

Responding to a claim from J.Lo's team member that a number of famous figures refused to appear in the movie 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story', the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker says she was never asked to star in it.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lizzo did not skip a chance to join Jennifer Lopez in the latter's new musical musical film. Contrary to recent reports, the Grammy Award-winning raptress has denied that she turned down an offer to star in "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story".

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker set things straight on the matter via TikTok on Wednesday, February 28. She posted a clip in which a member of J.Lo's team mentioned a list of artists who refused to appear in the film, including Lizzo.

The video then switched to the 35-year-old star filming herself and singing in a made-up tune, "Ain't nobody told me nothing." She added, "Nobody asked me." Making it clear that there's no bad blood between her and the Bronx diva, the Detroit native declared, "J.Lo, I love you."

Lizzo posted the video in reaction to J.Lo's Prime Video documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told". In the behind-the-scenes moment from the making of "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" and the album, a crew member said that Lizzo is one of the famous faces "not available" to cameo in her star-studded movie musical.

In addition to Lizzo, those who reportedly turned down to appear in the film are Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens and Bad Bunny. J.Lo herself admitted she also wanted Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa to take part, but they didn't make it.

Pondering the reasons for people turning down the film, she said, "People scared, scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time. I'm scared. I don't act like I'm scared. That's the secret to my whole career."

While a bunch of celebrities refused to appear in the "This Is Me" movie, it still features plenty of cameos by the likes of Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara and Jane Fonda.

You can share this post!