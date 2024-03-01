 

Kylie Jenner Defended Amid Ozempic Speculations

The 26-year-old reality TV star's beauty influencer pal Yris Palmer takes to her TikTok account to address the speculations, stressing that there's no truth to them.

  Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's friend jumped to her defense amid rumors that she used Ozempic to lose weight. Yris Palmer took to her TikTok account to address the speculations, stressing that there's no truth to them.

It started after Yris shared a video of her and the makeup mogul dancing and flaunting their figures in sexy all-black ensembles. The girlfriend of Timothee Chalamet looked stunning in a midriff-baring tube top that she paired with figure-hugging yoga pants.

At one point, Kylie seductively hooked her thumbs into the waistband of her pants while shaking her hips to the music. As for Yris, she matched Kylie's look in a black mini dress.

The clip was apparently taken before they enjoyed their glamorous girls' night out in Santa Monica on Wednesday evening, February 28. The twosome went to have dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the celebrity-frequented hotspot in Santa Monica, California.

Upon watching the video, fans noticed that Kylie looked thinner than usual, prompting them to make a wild guess about her new look. "Oxempy [sic] is working over time," one person wrote in the comments section, suggesting that "The Kardashians" star is taking the diabetic drug to get slimmer.

The comment didn't go unnoticed by Yris. The beauty influencer shut down the speculation by replying to the comment, "Actually my friend is back to her pre baby weight and looks amazing."

Meanwhile, Kylie wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner star who was accused of taking Ozempic. Prior to this, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were slammed for allegedly consuming celebrities' favorite new weight-loss drugs.

"An Ozempic ad is what I see here," a user wrote in an Instagram comment underneath a post featuring the two sisters flaunting their body goals. "Save some insulin for the people who actually need it," another person noted.

Khloe and Kim, who often shared with fans their gym session on social media, have yet to comment on the accusations.

