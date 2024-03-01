 

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism

The royal discusses the matter during a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue tp meet and speak with members of the Ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Trust group.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince William has declared he and his wife are "extremely concerned about the alarming rise in anti-Semitism" across the world. The royal made the remark while on a visit on Thursday, February 29 to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London to meet and speak with members of the Ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Trust group.

Students at the meeting told William, whose wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, is still recovering from abdominal surgery she underwent earlier this month, the abuse they had faced had been "never-ending" and "dehumanising," and has come in unprecedented waves of hatred amid the Gaza conflict.

The 41-year-old replied, "Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I'm just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that, it has no place.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in society. Prejudice has no place in society. I've said it before and I'll say it again," he continued. "I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences. That's why I'm here today, to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can't let that go."

William also met Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, 94, who was imprisoned in Auschwitz, and when he asked her how she managed she told him: "It wasn't easy. Somehow I survived."

William clasped Renee's hand as she said today's level of anti-Semitism is the worst she has witnessed since the Nazis in World War II, telling her it will "get better."

Renee also told him she "missed Kate so much" as she continues to stay away from public duties amid her surgery recovery, adding, "I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please."

There has been a massive surge in anti-Semitic incidents since the Hamas bombardment of southern Israel on 7 October.

