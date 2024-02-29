Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Music

The 'Flowers' songstress treats social media users to a snippet and release date of her and the 'Happy' hitmaker's collaborative single, which was first previewed in January.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has treated social media users to a snippet of her and Pharrell Williams' collaborative song titled "Doctor (Work It Out)". While sharing the teaser, the "Flowers" hitmaker also released a video of her dancing in a risque dress.

On Wednesday, February 28, the 31-year-old singer/actress made use of her Instagram page to upload a video, in which she was documented happily dancing while wearing a revealing mini dress. In the clip, it could be seen that she was showing off her dancing skills as her hair blew over her back.

Miley was putting on a busty and leggy display in a black mini dress that came with a plunging neckline, two straps and fringe details on its lower part. The gown was fully covered with sparkling black and silver sequins.

To complete the look, the songstress added a pair of open-toe black strappy high heels. She kept her accessories minimal by only rocking a pair of simple earrings. In addition, she styled her long tresses into a voluminous hairstyle with no bangs to leave her forehead exposed.

Miley set her collaborative track with Pharrell, "Doctor (Work It Out)", as the background music of the post. Along with the footage, she announced the release date of the single in the caption, "Doctor (Work It Out) MARCH 1," and tagged Pharrell's Instagram account.

After sharing the video, Miley quickly received positive online responses from Instagram users, who voiced their excitement for the upcoming single. In the comments section, one in particular exclaimed, "Oh I'm ready to DANCE!" Similarly, another stated, "Finally DOCTOR is coming! After 10 years," adding a slew of red heart emojis.

In the meantime, a third wrote, "It's like Bangerz and ESV had a child," making a reference to Miley's 2013 album "Bangerz" and 2023 set titled "Endless Summer Vacation". Meanwhile, a fourth praised, "THIS SOUNDS SO DAMN GOOD."

The post came more than one month after "Doctor (Work It Out)" was previewed. On January 16, the track surprisingly appeared in the middle of a Louis Vuitton fashion show for its Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection that took place in Paris, France. While a number of models were walking down the runway to showcase some outfits from the new collection, the song was played in the background.

Back in 2017, the demo of "Doctor (Work It Out)" was leaked online. The track reportedly was meant to be featured in Miley's album "Bangerz".

