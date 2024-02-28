 

Khloe Kardashian Called 'Creepy' for Reselling Daughter True's Clothing for Unreasonable Price

The reality TV star, who has an estimated net worth of $60 million, makes use of her Instagram account to urge her followers to buy the second-hand items on the Kardashian Kloset website.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian faced backlash after she decided to sell her daughter True Thompson's second-hand clothing online. Internet users blasted "The Kardashians" star for selling the items instead of donating them to those in need.

The reality TV star, who has an estimated net worth of $60 million, took to her Instagram account to share a link to the Kardashian Kloset website. Alongside a picture of her daughter, Khloe urged her followers to purchase her second-hand clothing as she wrote, "New pieces up on @kardashiankloset."

Khloe's post apparently didn't sit well with many Internet users. Most of them were irritated after finding out that the Good American founder wasn't only selling clothing from high-end brands but also from fast-fashion brands like Zara and Urban Outfitters. One of them was a leopard denim jacket which she tried to sell for $50, the same price as what a Zara kids jacket retails for.

The web also listed a women's blue mini dress from Urban Outfitters for $20. Khloe additionally put a black cropped top by Mango Youth for $20 on sale, while similar tops are retailed between $25 and $30 on the brand's website.

"Khloe posted a link to the 'Kardashian Kloset' today on her Instagram stories and out of curiosity I clicked on it. I am confused as to why this family resells clothing instead of donating it?" someone wrote on Reddit. "One thing that stuck out to me was this used Zara children's coat - now I know Zara is relatively inexpensive if you're a Kardashian. Reselling a used coat for $50? This is absurd to me."

Other users agreed with one saying, "Very creepy because I feel like the only reason someone would be inclined to pay full price for a used Zara children's piece of clothing is the fact that a Kardashian wore it." Another wrote, "I bet I could go to Target or look on Amazon and find the exact same jacket for $10."

"This disgusts me. You [so] much money can you not just f**king donate the clothes to people in need. They are so greedy," someone else commented. Similarly, a user said, "Greedy ugly people inside and out!"

Khloe Kardashian Called 'Creepy' for Reselling Daughter True's Clothing for Unreasonable Price
