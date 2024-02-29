Eight Actors Tapped to Star as The Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson's Biopic

Facebook Movie

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Oscar nominee John Logan, 'Michael' will star the late star's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the titular performer.

AceShowbiz - Michael Jackson's biopic has finally found its cast. According to multiple reports, eight actors have been tapped to play members of popular singing group The Jackson 5 in the upcoming project, which is written by Oscar nominee John Logan and produced by the team behind "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, "Michael" will star MJ's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the titular performer. "I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life," Jaafar wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him rehearsing his uncle's legendary dance moves. "To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."

Jamal R. Henderson plays Jermaine Jackson in the movie's later years, while Jayden Harville plays the younger version. Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter share the role of Marlon Jackson; Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards portray Tito Jackson. In addition, Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre play the elder and younger versions of Jackie Jackson, respectively.

As for Jaafa's casting, Antoine previously said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was "blown away" by the 27-year-old's portrayal of his uncle MJ. "It's uncanny how much he's like Michael. Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny," he said.

Producer Graham King announced earlier this month that the film had cast eight actors to play. "The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years," Graham said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film."

A press release on the film, meanwhile, stated, "Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop." It added, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale - from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

