Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

'He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need,' writes the 'Empire' actress about her man in an Instagram post wherein she shows off her precious diamond ring.

Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gabourey Sidibe is hearing the wedding bells. Nearly a year after going public about her romantic relationship with Brandon Frankel, the actress playing Becky Williams on "Empire" announced that she has gotten engaged to the man as she showered him with sweet praises.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, the 37-year-old posted a clip and a picture of them wherein she showed off her engagement ring. "It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she began her announcement.

"The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me," she continued gushing. "Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need."

Claiming to have learned a lot from Brandon, the Oscar-nominated actress stated, "I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side." She further raved, "My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiance!!!"

Gabourey's post was quickly flooded with congratulatory comments. One in particular came from her "Empire" co-star Tasha Smith who happily stated, "Loveeeeeeeee you guys!!!! Congratulations." Yara Shahidi of "Grown-ish" exclaimed, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Additionally, "American Horror Story" star Taissa Farmiga burst out, "Ahhhhh!!! Congratulations!!!"

Also sharing the happy news was Gabourey's fiance Brandon. "I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES'! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I've ever known," he declared on his own Instagram page. "I couldn't imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring] on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby."

Gabourey was believed to have been dating Brandon since 2019. Her branding and marketing expert beau first shared a post about the actress in April that year. The next month, he joined her in celebrating her birthday in Disneyland with a group of friends. The two went on to spend Christmas together, before she surprised him with a trip to Mayan ruins in Yucatan, Mexico for his birthday.