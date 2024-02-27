 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Planned Huge Wedding With '14 Ushers and Bridesmaids' Before Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Planned Huge Wedding With '14 Ushers and Bridesmaids' Before Split
The 'On the Floor' singer and 'Argo' actor talk about their 2004 scrapped wedding where they planned to have a huge celebration with '14 ushers and bridesmaids.'

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up in 2004 because they had "crumbled under the pressure" of fame. The 54-year-old pop superstar eventually married Hollywood actor Ben, 51, in 2022 after rekindling their romance but had been due to get married almost 20 years earlier and have now revealed that they felt they had to call the whole thing off just three days before they were due to get married because of the "scrutiny" that surrounded their relationship.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding. We had a big wedding planned…14 ushers and bridesmaids, and three days before we just crumbled under the pressure," Jennifer said in her new "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" documentary.

Ben added, "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

But the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker - who has twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony whilst Ben was married to "13 Going on 30" star Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel with her - admitted that their breakup eventually put she and her now-husband on a "course to figuring ourselves out and to being better people" by the time they got back together in 2021.

When Ben asked her if he was forgiven for breaking up with her in the first place, she replied, "Yeah, I think I've forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself some things."

The "Marry Me" actress revealed just before releasing her ninth studio album "This Is Me...Now" that she thinks it is a "surreal miracle" that she and Ben Affleck rekindled their love.

She told Metro newspaper, "I wrote 'This Is Me... Then' when Ben and I fell in love 20-something years ago. As fate would have it, we came back into each other's lives. And on the 20th anniversary of 'This Is Me'... Then, I announced that I would do 'This Is Me... Now'."

"It was inspired by the surreal miracle that had happened. Him coming back into my life and the two of us reuniting in a way that we never expected that was the inspiration for even going in the studio. The album just poured out of me."

