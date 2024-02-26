Dua Lipa Fronts New Campaign for YSL Beauty

Instagram Celebrity

The 28-year-old 'Future Nostalgia' brunette beauty is front and center in a new commercial promoting the newly-launched collection of the top brand's makeup.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has been announced as a Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty. The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with the brand in an effort to break the boundaries of beauty.

"For me, fragrances and makeup are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity and my individuality. I am thrilled to be on this journey as part of the YSL Beauty family," Dua - who has fronted the Libre franchise as a YSL Beauty Global Brand Ambassador since 2019 - said.

Stephan Bezy, the international general manager of YSL Beauty, is thrilled to be working with the chart-topping singer. He said, "Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for."

"Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence."

Dua stars in a YSL Beauty make-up campaign for the first time for the launch of YSL LOVESHINE, a brand new collection. Tom Pecheux, the YSL global beauty director, created the looks for the campaign.

He shared, "YSL LOVESHINE is for anyone who wants their lips to feel soft, hydrated, plump and juicy. This collection allows to create fresh and shiny looks with a playful twist on sophistication."

The YSL LOVESHINE campaign will launch this week, on TV, paid social and digital platforms. The new YSL Loveshine Wet Shine Lipstick will launch online on March 15, while the products will appear in-store by the end of the month.

