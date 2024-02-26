 

Dua Lipa Fronts New Campaign for YSL Beauty

Dua Lipa Fronts New Campaign for YSL Beauty
Instagram
Celebrity

The 28-year-old 'Future Nostalgia' brunette beauty is front and center in a new commercial promoting the newly-launched collection of the top brand's makeup.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has been announced as a Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty. The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with the brand in an effort to break the boundaries of beauty.

"For me, fragrances and makeup are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity and my individuality. I am thrilled to be on this journey as part of the YSL Beauty family," Dua - who has fronted the Libre franchise as a YSL Beauty Global Brand Ambassador since 2019 - said.

Stephan Bezy, the international general manager of YSL Beauty, is thrilled to be working with the chart-topping singer. He said, "Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for."

  Editors' Pick

"Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence."

Dua stars in a YSL Beauty make-up campaign for the first time for the launch of YSL LOVESHINE, a brand new collection. Tom Pecheux, the YSL global beauty director, created the looks for the campaign.

He shared, "YSL LOVESHINE is for anyone who wants their lips to feel soft, hydrated, plump and juicy. This collection allows to create fresh and shiny looks with a playful twist on sophistication."

The YSL LOVESHINE campaign will launch this week, on TV, paid social and digital platforms. The new YSL Loveshine Wet Shine Lipstick will launch online on March 15, while the products will appear in-store by the end of the month.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kid Cudi Plans Music Hiatus to Focus on Acting

Penelope Wilton Branded 'Stupid' as Child Due to Her Dyslexia
Related Posts
Dua Lipa Ditches 'Glitter' and Glam While Working on New Album

Dua Lipa Ditches 'Glitter' and Glam While Working on New Album

Dua Lipa and Rumored Boyfriend Callum Turner Arrive Separately at BAFTAs 2024

Dua Lipa and Rumored Boyfriend Callum Turner Arrive Separately at BAFTAs 2024

Dua Lipa Praised for Saving Pop Music After Releasing Single 'Training Season' and Its Music Video

Dua Lipa Praised for Saving Pop Music After Releasing Single 'Training Season' and Its Music Video

Dua Lipa Wrote Nearly 100 Songs for Her New Album

Dua Lipa Wrote Nearly 100 Songs for Her New Album

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors