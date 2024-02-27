Doja Cat Seemingly Dumps Controversial Beau J.Cyrus as She Joins Raya

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Paint the Town Red' raptress sparks speculation that she's broken up with the comedian, who was accused of being 'manipulative' and called a 'predator' by an ex-girlfriend, after she's seen on the dating app.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat may be back in the dating market. Rumor has it that the Grammy Award-winning artist has joined celebrity dating app Raya, leading to speculation that she has called it quits with her controversial boyfriend J.Cyrus.

Several fans started to notice that the 28-year-old musician was on the invite-only dating application, which is primarily used by celebrities and other high-profile people, since last year. "My boy had Doja Cat him him up on Raya & yes of course he is," one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote in December 2023.

Earlier this month, a fan account claimed that the "Say So" raptress "uses the celebrity dating app Raya, confirming that she's now single." The news was met with positive responses from fans, who had been voicing their concerns over her relationship with J.Cyrus.

"We won," one of the fans declared online. Another reacted to the report, "Now i can finally enjoy her album away from remembering her with that man." However, others claimed to have seen an account belonging to Doja on Raya prior to the start of her relationship with J.Cyrus.

Doja and J.Cyrus were first spotted together in New York City in November 2022. In the summer of 2023, his alleged ex-girlfriend lambasted him for being "manipulative" and called him "a sexual predator." The woman also claimed that the comedian was still seeing her while he's dating the raptress.

Doja, however, later fired back at a fan who called her out for dating J.Cyrus. "I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE," she wrote last July. "I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE H*ES НАНА!"

