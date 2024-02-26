Ray Winstone Admits Having to Pay Rent is One of His Motivations to Create Movies

Cover Images/FAMOUS UK Celebrity

In a new interview about his successful career, the 67-year-old London-born actor shares that he did movies he 'didn't want to do' because he had to make money to pay rent.

AceShowbiz - Ray Winstone has made some films purely because he needed to "pay the rent." The 67-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success during his career, but Ray acknowledges that making money has always been one of his motivations.

The London-born star, who made his film debut in 1979, told the Observer newspaper, "You go have fun for six weeks, see how it turns out. If it turns out great, it's a plus. If it don't, it don't. But you've had a great six weeks. You do films you don't want to do. But you've got to do them because you haven't worked in a little while and you've got to pay the rent."

Ray comes from a working-class background and his teenage experience of boxing at Repton Boxing Club, in east London, proved to be an important "education" for the movie star. He shared, "I think what boxing done for me is give me an education. The men that run boxing clubs, the way they nurture kids, the way they put kids on a level … It stood me in good stead. When you're scared, you don't say it. You put a face on, you put your chest out, you walk forward and stare them in the eyes."

Ray was eventually enrolled at the Corona drama school and although he's enjoyed a hugely successful career, he still finds himself feeling out of place on film sets. He said, "I'm not a luvvie. I don't speak like an actor."

Ray doesn't even like talking about his work with his wife Elaine. He explained, "I wanna talk about something else. Who's boxing tonight? Is there any football on? I don't want to sit around talking endlessly about acting. I go home at night and my wife will be there and she will not ask about acting."

