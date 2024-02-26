 

Olivia Rodrigo to Use 'Guts World Tour' Money to Fund Her Reproductive Rights Initiative

Olivia Rodrigo to Use 'Guts World Tour' Money to Fund Her Reproductive Rights Initiative
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'vampire' singer is 'excited' to announce that she's launching Fund 4 Good, which vows to assist women 'seeking reproductive health freedom,' as part of her ongoing world tour.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo is donating money from her world tour to her reproductive rights initiative. As the 21-year-old pop superstar's "GUTS World Tour" got underway on February 23, Olivia revealed a portion of the proceeds from her concerts will go to The Fund 4 Good, which vows to assist women "seeking reproductive health freedom."

In a TikTok on the fan page @liviesHQ, she shared, "I wanted to come on here and tell you about something I'm really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative I'm launching as part of the 'Guts' world tour. The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

  Editors' Pick

What's more, the "brutal" hitmaker is teaming up with the National Network of Abortion Funds in North America to "help those impacted by healthcare barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve." The Grammy winner previously expressed how she is determined to raise awareness of "women's issues in America."

The singer performed at the Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles in October in a bid to raise money for her non-profit. The chart-topping singer, who previously starred on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", told PEOPLE, "Its initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to."

"I'm very excited, and I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Backs Shannen Doherty's Claims About 'Charmed' Firing Amid Alyssa Milano Feud
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Insists She Didn't Consume Cigarettes and Beer She Bought After Turning 21

Olivia Rodrigo Insists She Didn't Consume Cigarettes and Beer She Bought After Turning 21

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Raunchy Photo as She Teases Upcoming 'Guts World Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Raunchy Photo as She Teases Upcoming 'Guts World Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 21st Birthday With Rumored Boyfriend The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 21st Birthday With Rumored Boyfriend The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo to Give a Taste of 'Guts'-Themed Cookie During World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo to Give a Taste of 'Guts'-Themed Cookie During World Tour

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors