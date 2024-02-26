 

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Music

When talking to his viewers on his 'A Life in Lyrics' podcast, the 81-year-old music legend explains how the unpleasant story inspired a particular line in the band's 1965 classic hit.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney has shared the painful childhood memory behind the lyrics to The Beatles song "Yesterday". The 81-year-old music legend has opened up about how his past inspired his music by revealing a particular line in the band's 1965 classic hit, "I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday", is actually a reference to a time when he was young when he "embarrassed" his mum Mary and he wishes he'd said sorry before she died.

McCartney explained on his "A Life in Lyrics" podcast, "Sometimes it's only in retrospect you can appreciate it. I remember very clearly one day feeling very embarrassed because I embarrassed my mum. We were out in the backyard and she talked posh. She was of Irish origin and she was a nurse, so she was above street level. So she had something sort of going for her, and she would talk what we thought was a little bit posh. And it was a little bit Welshy as well, she had connections, her auntie Dilys was Welsh. I know that she said something like 'Paul, will you ask him if he's going.' "

  Editors' Pick

McCartney explains he then called his mum out over her "posh" accent and has regretted it ever since. He added, "I went 'Arsk! Arsk! It's ask mum.' And she got a little bit embarrassed. I remember later thinking 'God, I wish I'd never said that'. And it stuck with me. After she died I thought, 'Oh, I really wish.' "

The musician's mum died in 1956 when he was just 14 and he went on to write "Yesterday" with bandmate John Lennon a decade later when he was 24.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Olivia Rodrigo to Use 'Guts World Tour' Money to Fund Her Reproductive Rights Initiative
Related Posts
Paul McCartney Mourns Death of 'Outstanding Vocalist' Denny Laine

Paul McCartney Mourns Death of 'Outstanding Vocalist' Denny Laine

Paul McCartney Scared of Catastrophic End When 'Explosion' Happened at His Show Due to Pyrotechnics

Paul McCartney Scared of Catastrophic End When 'Explosion' Happened at His Show Due to Pyrotechnics

Paul McCartney Stuns Fans With Surprise Visit Ahead of Newcastle Show

Paul McCartney Stuns Fans With Surprise Visit Ahead of Newcastle Show

Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Taylor Swift Accused of Performing 'Demonic Rituals' at Her Concerts
Music
  • 2024-02-26 23:25:24

Taylor Swift Accused of Performing 'Demonic Rituals' at Her Concerts

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Artist of the Week: Usher

Artist of the Week: Usher

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'