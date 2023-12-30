 

Jamie Dornan Hates Having His Photo Taken

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor admits he is uncomfortable having his photo taken despite enjoying a success as a model and constantly posing for camera in Hollywood.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan loathes getting his photo taken. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor, 41, made the admission despite starting his career as a model for brands including Calvin Klein.

"I hate having my photograph taken. I spent 10 years getting paid to have people take photographs of me," he told the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.

He went on about thinking about why fans constantly want selfies with him, "If you allow yourself to get into the 'Why?' of that, you're (messed up). Just accept it. For whatever reason, they want to take your photograph. Go with it, have fun with it, enjoy the ride. Which is what I did, although I hated it in many ways."

When being snapped for Calvin Klein, Dior and Armani before he was paid millions for acting jobs, Jamie was earning up to £10,000 a day. Jamie also said about his winding route into acting, "I did a lot of acting as a kid - plays at school, youth theatre outside of school, but I was also extremely sporty. I chose sport over acting but… there's a lot of failed sportsmen who become actors."

He said about being happy with his choice as it suits his energy and interest in playing dark characters, "I've found something that suits my energy and my interest and, to quote Liam Neeson, my 'particular set of skills'].' "

"It's a great way of self- discovery. You find out a lot about yourself being an actor… I've gone to a lot of dark places, played a lot of dark characters and spent a lot of time in uncomfortable head spaces and that's probably an OK thing."

"Not all the time, but I think it's good for humans to spend time in those places sometimes, so you can really appreciate kindness and the good things around you when you come out the other side."

