 

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas
Facebook Watch
Celebrity

The 'True Detective' actor has shared one of his family's Christmas traditions and revealed what he usually gives his mother for the jolly season and why.

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey's mum needs hours to open pointless Christmas presents. The "True Detective" actor, 54, and his family offer his mum Mary Kathleen stacks of gifts for the festive season - such as toilet roll and biro pens - as she loves having the most presents under the tree.

"Christmas at our place starts at about sunrise - the kids all get up, see if Santa came. The present opening ends about 4.30pm - 'Why?' you ask," Matthew said in a TikTok video shot in 2022 that has been reshared by his fans for this Christmas.

"Well, in our family, especially with my mother, quantity of gifts is much more important than quality of gifts. So we make sure to give everyone, especially my mum, many, many, many, many gifts."

"But we all have to stop and watch each person open their gift and give undivided attention to that person's gift opening. So what we do with mum, we get her a shampoo and conditioner."

  Editors' Pick

"But you don't put those in the same box - you get a nice wrap box of shampoo and a nice box for conditioner. Then you get a really nice box - maybe a Tiffany box - 'Ah, what's inside?' A box of Q-tips. 'What's in another one over here?' Roll of toilet paper! 'What's in one over here?' A Bic writing pen."

"Anything we can do to spread it out, because Mum Mac is most happy when she has most presents to open, so we make sure she has the most presents to open. She gets a lot of… toiletries."

@bookitstudio matthew mcconaughey shares the right way to do Christmas. 🎄 thoughts? #matthewmcconaughey #christmas #christmaspresents #interview #inspiration ♬ original sound - Book It Studio

Matthew celebrated this Christmas with his wife Camila Alves, 40, and their three children. His mum recently got candid about the death of her husband James Donald McConaughey - telling how he died while they were making love.

She told "Red Table Talk", "My husband died making love to me. And I remember saying, when he fell back, I said, 'What's the matter big boy? I wear you out?' No response, no response, and I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, something's wrong.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life
Related Posts
Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Go Pantless in Cheeky Pantalones Ad

Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Go Pantless in Cheeky Pantalones Ad

Matthew McConaughey Obtains 5-Year Restraining Order Against an Obsessed Fan

Matthew McConaughey Obtains 5-Year Restraining Order Against an Obsessed Fan

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Tested His Mom After She Broke His Trust

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Tested His Mom After She Broke His Trust

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Latest News
Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life
  • Dec 30, 2023

Chaka Khan Quits Touring to Enjoy Her 'Rich' Life

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation
  • Dec 30, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep Things Low Key Amid Singer's Album Preparation

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas
  • Dec 30, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Buys Mom A Lot of Random Stuff for Christmas

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'
  • Dec 30, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Explains Why She Thinks Tom Cruise Is 'Positive and Inspiring'

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album
  • Dec 29, 2023

Metallica's Bassist Robert Trujillo Reflects on His Singing Debut on Their Latest Album

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood
  • Dec 29, 2023

Adrian Grenier Grateful to Have Found His 'Best Self' Before Entering Fatherhood

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Mario Accused of Being 'Allergic' to Black Women After Showing Off New Girlfriend

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza