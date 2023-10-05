 

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Tested His Mom After She Broke His Trust

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Tested His Mom After She Broke His Trust
Facebook Watch
Celebrity

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actor learned to keep some people 'at arm's length' after his mother spilled intimate details about him to the media.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey cut off his mother for almost a decade. The 52-year-old actor found fame in the 1990s with roles in films like "A Time to Kill" and "Contact" but explained that because of his status, he and his mother Mary ended up becoming "estranged" for a period of time as she would spill intimate details about him to the media.

"I tried to change my mom. For eight years, her and I had an estranged relationship where I couldn't have more than a conversation of, 'Hi, Mom, doing good. Love you. Bye,' " he told host Jana Kramer when speaking on the "Whine Down" podcast.

"Anything she asked me, I couldn't tell her personally because she didn't have a governor, she'd go to the press. She showed up on [TV show] 'Hard Copy', taking people to my childhood room, showing people, 'This is where he lost his virginity.' There were years where I could not talk to her. I tried to change her. I need just a mom right now, not a fan and I didn't have it."

  Editors' Pick

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star went on to add that he tested his mother by seeing just how much personal information she would share about him as he added that there are still some people in his life that he prefers to keep "at arm's length" and only sees occasionally.

He added, "What I tried to pull off was I'm going to give you more information to see if I can trust you with it again. And it was like quit trying to prove that point, just don't give it to them. Don't give them that much. That's where our relationship is, and let's make it healthy and fun with what our relationship can handle."

"There's a lot of people, friends and relationships in my life that I think are better, that I have at an arm's length. We don't need full, all detail, all access intimacy with all people in our life. There's some people I like running into, that's where we're best."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood
Related Posts
Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating

Matthew McConaughey Admits His Mom Tested Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast

Matthew McConaughey Guides Underage Son in Navigating Social Media to Avoid 'Traps'

Matthew McConaughey Guides Underage Son in Navigating Social Media to Avoid 'Traps'

Latest News
'Open-Minded' Brian Austin Green Praised During Discussion About Raising Gay Son
  • Oct 06, 2023

'Open-Minded' Brian Austin Green Praised During Discussion About Raising Gay Son

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Tested His Mom After She Broke His Trust
  • Oct 05, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Tested His Mom After She Broke His Trust

Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood
  • Oct 05, 2023

Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot
  • Oct 05, 2023

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot

Kim Kardashian Loves Proving People Wrong
  • Oct 05, 2023

Kim Kardashian Loves Proving People Wrong

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults
  • Oct 05, 2023

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office