Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dubbed as 'Phenomenal' Couple
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner, is so happy to see the 'Shake It Off' singer and NFL tight end become a couple because they are 'wonderful for each other.'

  • Dec 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "wonderful for each other." Gracie, 24, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, feels happy for Travis and Taylor, both 34, and added that it has "been so fun to watch this love story unfold."

"First of all, I think we're all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy. I mean, it's so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they're wonderful for each other, and it's just been so fun to watch this love story unfold. It's been special to see how happy they are," she said on the "OutKick the Morning" podcast.

And Gracie loves seeing Taylor at the games. She said, "She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things. It's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."

Gracie is also thrilled that the relationship has introduced so many Swifties to football. She said, "[I'm excited] to have so many young, especially female fans, watching football, interested in football and maybe considering playing flag football and also cheering for the Chiefs. Whatever reason you're there for, I'm glad you're there. And I'm glad you're getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little."

Meanwhile, Taylor recently received a microphone-shaped designer handbag for her birthday from the owners of the Chiefs. Gracie posted a picture of the pop star holding a gift box addressed to her "from the Hunt family" for her 34th birthday and revealed what was inside the elaborately-wrapped package.

Gracie wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best + most blessed year yet!"

"Thank you @joshie_82 and @neimanmarcusnorthpark for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift! [microphone and star emojis] #PartyLikeIts1989 #HappyBirthday #TaylorSwift #TSwift #Queen #PersonOfTheYear #Celebrate #ErasTour (sic)"

In the comments, a fan had asked personal shopper and stylist Josh Trevino - who was tagged in the post - what the gift was and he replied, "Howdy!! It's a Judith Leiber Microphone [microphone, star and heart eye emoji] (sic)."

The Judith Leiber creation is a "disco-inspired" novelty clutch with shoulder chain strap and comes in silver, gold and black Hematite, though it is unclear which one Taylor received.

