Neelam Gill Dishes on Her 'Guilty Pleasure'

Although the 28-year-old model is aware that junk food is bad for her, she can't help but eat some from McDonald's 'especially after a long day of work.'

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Neelam Gill secretly loves McDonalds. The 28-year-old model is aware meals from the fast food chain aren't "good" for her, but she can't resist the lure of the golden arches, particularly when she's in need of a quick fix after a hectic day.

"My foodie weakness is McDonald's! I know it's not good for you, but it's my guilty pleasure, especially after a long day of work," she told Red magazine.

The British beauty isn't a fan of coffee and prefers to start her day with a green tea. She said, "I don't drink coffee but I love green tea and breakfast at the new Peninsula hotel in London."

Neelam is obsessed with shoes and can't single out one favourite pair. She admitted, "I love shoes, especially heels and thigh-high boots, so it's difficult to pick out only one pair. I have an amazing pair of platform leather boots from Miu Miu. As for heels, Saint Laurent is my ultimate favourite. So chic and timeless."

Neelam also loves buying things for her home. She said, "The things I cannot stop buying for my home are flowers, candles and trinket boxes. I'm also obsessed with coffee table books. I love Roses by Diptyque [candles]. I love the larger size and have them all over my apartment."

When she has people over for dinner, Neelam looks to her Indian heritage for inspiration. Asked her foolproof dinner party dish, she said, "I'd have to go for Indian food. Maybe a chicken curry or brown daal."

