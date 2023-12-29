 

Jack Grealish and Family Left 'Really Shaken' Following Burglary at His Mansion

The England footballer's fiancee Sasha Attwood and his parents were among his family inside his £5.6 million mansion in Cheshire, when a gang allegedly broke into his plush pad.

AceShowbiz - Jack Grealish's family have been left "really shaken" after burglars raided his mansion while around 10 of his relatives were inside. The England footballer's fiancee Sasha Attwood and his parents were among his family inside his £5.6 million mansion in Cheshire, north west England, when a gang allegedly broke into his plush pad and fled with £1 million of watches and jewelry on Wednesday night.

Jack was playing for City in a 3-1 win against Everton at their Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, north west England, at the time. A source told The Sun newspaper, "The family are really shaken. The gang took a lot of watches and jewelry. They executed their raid when Manchester City were playing live on TV and all his family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on. No one was injured but there was a lot of panic. Everyone was terrified as they were all so vulnerable. It's an enormous property, so it is understandable why no one heard anything at first."

Former Aston Villa star Jack only moved into the house shortly before Christmas, so it was thought to be the first time some of his family had visited, and as a result they were "unfamiliar with the property." Family members are said to have pressed a security panic alarm to alert the emergency services. The source added, "An emergency unit responded immediately, with multiple police cars and a chopper deployed. Initially, they feared they could be facing a hostage situation or worse."

Cheshire Police told the publication, "At around 9.50pm on Wednesday, December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen. Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police."

