 

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Terrified He Wouldn't Be Able to Play Drums Again After Having Stroke

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Terrified He Wouldn't Be Able to Play Drums Again After Having Stroke
Music

The 71-year-old sticksman thought he would have to retire from playing drums after being hospitalized for suffering from a 'very difficult' health problem.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicko McBrain was worried he wouldn't be able to play drums again after suffering a stroke. The 71-year-old drummer was taken to hospital earlier this year and he admitted his first thought was that he'd be unable to honour his commitments to Iron Maiden's tour, but worked hard to regain his fitness and stamina.

"It was very, very difficult. When it first happened I thought, 'This is it, I'm not going to be able to play. I've got a tour coming up in three months time,' " he told Metal Hammer magazine.

"I had a lot of time for reflection in the hospital. My wife was really my bastion of strength and encouragement and she was with me throughout. I did a lot of strength exercises, a lot of stretches with weird weights that they have and I got my stamina back."

  Editors' Pick

Nicko praised his bandmates, particularly bassists Steve Harris, for being so supportive throughout his recovery. He said, "Throughout all this period of time I was in touch with Steve, obviously all the guys, and I'd have a bit of a chat with them on the phone and they were all very, very encouraging, and none more so than Steve. He said, 'Look the most important thing is that you get well and work on getting yourself together.' "

The sticksman felt it was important to share with fans what had happened because he hoped to be a positive example. He explained, "I felt they deserved to know why I wasn't giving it 100% and that was my primary reason."

"The secondary reason was that if I can help one person as an example of my striving to get better then it's worth doing, so it was kind of a double-barrelled thing for me to let the fans know and help someone say, 'Well, if Nick can do it, I can do it. He had 13 weeks of recovery and he's ended up doing a tour of Europe.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

A.J. McLean Insists His Sobriety Is 'Locked Solid' Amid Battle With Numerous Mental Health Issues

Sting's Wife Trudie Recalls 'Cruel' Bullying at School Due to Her Facial Scars
Related Posts
Iron Maiden's Frontman Gets Married

Iron Maiden's Frontman Gets Married

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Opens Up on Stroke That Left Him Paralyzed

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Opens Up on Stroke That Left Him Paralyzed

Iron Maiden Diss People Behind Glastonbury Following Snub

Iron Maiden Diss People Behind Glastonbury Following Snub

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Latest News
Sting's Wife Trudie Recalls 'Cruel' Bullying at School Due to Her Facial Scars
  • Dec 29, 2023

Sting's Wife Trudie Recalls 'Cruel' Bullying at School Due to Her Facial Scars

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Terrified He Wouldn't Be Able to Play Drums Again After Having Stroke
  • Dec 29, 2023

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Terrified He Wouldn't Be Able to Play Drums Again After Having Stroke

A.J. McLean Insists His Sobriety Is 'Locked Solid' Amid Battle With Numerous Mental Health Issues
  • Dec 29, 2023

A.J. McLean Insists His Sobriety Is 'Locked Solid' Amid Battle With Numerous Mental Health Issues

Mikayla Nogueira Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Her Weight
  • Dec 29, 2023

Mikayla Nogueira Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Her Weight

Sabrina Carpenter Appears to Keep Shawn Mendes' Sweater Months After Brief Fling
  • Dec 29, 2023

Sabrina Carpenter Appears to Keep Shawn Mendes' Sweater Months After Brief Fling

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Move In Together in New York
  • Dec 29, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Move In Together in New York

Most Read
Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On on New Single 'Drown in My Love'
Music

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On on New Single 'Drown in My Love'

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover

BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Her Own Label Ahead of 2024 'Solo Journey'

BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Her Own Label Ahead of 2024 'Solo Journey'

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Dishes on Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone as Solo Artist

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Dishes on Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone as Solo Artist

Paramore Spark Split Rumor After Deleting Website and Removing All Social Media Posts

Paramore Spark Split Rumor After Deleting Website and Removing All Social Media Posts

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

Billy Porter Laments the Struggle as Queer Artist in 'Homophobic' Music Industry

Billy Porter Laments the Struggle as Queer Artist in 'Homophobic' Music Industry

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers