Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'

After asking fans to allow her more time to work on her new music, the 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker is reported to be preparing for her 'most personal album ever.'

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is rumored to release her first new album in four years. The 39-year-old pop superstar has almost completed her seventh studio LP - which will be her first release since 2020's "Smile" - and the tracks have been described as her "most personal" yet.

"Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years. She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Katy also intends to go on a world tour in support of the record, the first time she has been on the road since "Witness: The Tour" which ran from 2017 to 2018. For the past two years, the "Roar" hitmaker has been performing her "Play" Las Vegas concert residency at the Resorts World Theatre but now she is ready to take her songs around the globe to her fans.

The source added, "But after so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again. The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw. The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out."

Earlier this year, Katy insisted she had been writing new songs but urged fans to be patient to hear them. Appearing on "Good Morning America", Katy - who has three-year-old daughter called Daisy with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom - said, "I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy. I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it - so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three year old. I will be back, but let me get this right."

