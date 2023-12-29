Offset on 'Studio Mode' After Cardi B Split

Instagram Music

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset uses his time to focus on work after he and Cardi B called it quits. Weeks after his rapper wife confirmed their split, the Migos star declared that he's currently in "studio mode."

The emcee made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, December 27. Hours later, he posted a photo of himself wearing a tuxedo and a gas mask, with the caption, "War zone," adding three musical notes emojis.

Offset followed it up with another post that read, "New music." He, however, didn't disclose the release date of his new creative art.

Offset dropped his sophomore album, "Set It Off", back on October 13. The project, which was released through Motown, features guest appearances from the likes of Travis Scott (II), Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto (Mulatto), [c=Young Nudy and [c=Chloe Bailey. His now-estranged wife, meanwhile, is featured on one of its tracks, "Freaky".

On the tune, Cardi raps, "All this a** that I got, man, I should throw it/ You ain't had them b***hes bad, and, boy, you know it." She continues, "All this a**, I can't keep it to myself/ Boy, come and lick this ice cream 'fore it melt."

Offset later spits in his own verse, "If that b***h is not a freak, then she ain't nothin'/ Kick that b***h up out the spot if she ain't bussin'." He adds, "I'm a rich n***a, man, I'm filthy/ Make a b***h baby daddy wanna kill me."

