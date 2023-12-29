 

Meghan McCain Calls 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Crazy' as They Keep Talking About Her After Her Exit

Meghan McCain Calls 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Crazy' as They Keep Talking About Her After Her Exit
The 39-year-old brought up the claim in the Wednesday, January 27 episode of Michael Malice's "Your Welcome" podcast. "I can't go like a week without something being said about me on the show," she said.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Meghan McCain still hasn't done getting things off her chest regarding her time working on "The View". In a new interview, the columnist ripped her "crazy" former co-hosts as they kept talking about her following her exit.

The 39-year-old brought up the claim in the Wednesday, January 27 episode of Michael Malice's "Your Welcome" podcast. "I can't go like a week without something being said about me on the show," she said.

"The thing about The View is that I didn't know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever," she continued. "That, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years. I haven't been on that show in years. I'm just trying to live my life."

Meghan was a presenter on the ABC morning show from 2017 until 2021. When appearing on "Reality With the King" podcast last year, she admitted she is still close to Sunny Hostin, but has no relationship with fellow former co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

"Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show," she told The Messenger in an October interview. "I don't know why MSNBC isn't trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow's spot."

"She's by far the most politically savvy person on that show," Meghan opined. "And extremely curious in a way I didn't find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics. [She is] a really good person. She's the only cast member I still have a relationship with."

Meghan also divulged that she hasn't watched "The View" since quitting the show. "I don't have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram, it's just not great for you," she dished. "So no, I don't watch."

