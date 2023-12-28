 

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover
Instagram/Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Music

In a Facebook post, the model, who graces the cover of Donald Glover's alter-ego's 2016 'Awaken, My Love!' album, additionally claims that the singer took advantage of her.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Giannina Antonette Oteto, who was the model on the cover of Childish Gambino's (Donald Glover) 2016 "Awaken, My Love!" album, spoke out against the artist. In a Facebook post, the model accused the singer of taking advantage of her and giving her "low pay" following the gig.

"Being able to hold an album that I'm on the cover of," Oteto captioned the post, which has since been deleted, alongside a picture of her holding a vinyl pressing of Childish Gambino's album. "And having my bestie mom next to me to celebrate! My number 1 cheerleader!"

She continued, "This album has been so hard for me to celebrate for many reasons, and for years I resented it even. It put me through a lot, but finally, being able to celebrate it means a lot! Update: I resented it because myself, the makeup artist, and stylist (all black women) were [taken] advantage of and lied to."

"We received low pay. [They] promised residuals. But [we] never received anything," she noted. "The only person who received residuals was a white woman who created the headpiece even though she was not on set to work on this (but she also deserves it)," she said of Laura Wass.

  Editors' Pick

"After years of lies and silence, then finding out statute of limitation complications… it's been an exhausting, emotional, and overall sad thing to deal with. So it took so much from me, especially the fact that we all worked on it with so much love and being proud to represent black artists. All of my lawyers' communications have been ignored by [Childish Gambino] and his team. #bittersweet," so she concluded.

Fans had mixed responses to Oteto's post. One said, "Residuals for an album cover image?? Surely not, I've never heard of that in the history of music. Why would a musician give a cut to someone Residuals for an album cover image?? Surely not, I've never heard of that in the history of music. Why would a musician give a cut to someone."

"Sounds like she couldn't book another job in the last 5yrs and is looking for a way to get a nice paycheck," another wrote. Echoing the sentiment, another user said, "She wants attention and more jobs and bet she signed on a contract before doing the job." However, one person defended the model by saying, "you guys are so weird saying she wants attention like [crying emojis] leave her alone."

Childish Gambino has yet to comment on the matter.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High
Related Posts
Donald Glover Shuts Down Childish Gambino Retirement Rumors, Declares New Music Will Come 'Soon'

Donald Glover Shuts Down Childish Gambino Retirement Rumors, Declares New Music Will Come 'Soon'

Donald Glover's Planned 'Lando' TV Series Developed as Movie

Donald Glover's Planned 'Lando' TV Series Developed as Movie

Donald Glover Opens Up on Suffering Nightmares of Being Chased by Cops and Zombies

Donald Glover Opens Up on Suffering Nightmares of Being Chased by Cops and Zombies

Donald Glover Confirms Talks to Return to 'Star Wars' Franchise

Donald Glover Confirms Talks to Return to 'Star Wars' Franchise

Latest News
Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High
  • Dec 28, 2023

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer
  • Dec 28, 2023

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover
  • Dec 28, 2023

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained
  • Dec 28, 2023

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo
  • Dec 28, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo

Most Read
Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Music

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Lil Uzi Vert Copes With Loneliness in 'Red Moon' Music Video

Lil Uzi Vert Copes With Loneliness in 'Red Moon' Music Video

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On on New Single 'Drown in My Love'

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On on New Single 'Drown in My Love'

BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Her Own Label Ahead of 2024 'Solo Journey'

BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Her Own Label Ahead of 2024 'Solo Journey'

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Dishes on Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone as Solo Artist

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Dishes on Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone as Solo Artist

Paramore Spark Split Rumor After Deleting Website and Removing All Social Media Posts

Paramore Spark Split Rumor After Deleting Website and Removing All Social Media Posts

Billy Porter Laments the Struggle as Queer Artist in 'Homophobic' Music Industry

Billy Porter Laments the Struggle as Queer Artist in 'Homophobic' Music Industry

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate