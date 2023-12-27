 

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies
Lucasfilm
Movie

When discussing her role in the movie franchise, the 'May December' actress explains that 'American culture is so immersed' in the movie series that she knew the characters even before watching them.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman had never seen a "Star Wars" film until she was cast in the franchise. The 42-year-old actress played Padme Amidala in 1999 prequel "The Phantom Menace" and its 2002 and 2005 sequels, and though she was "aware of the lingo" of the sci-fi world, she hadn't actually sat through any of the original trilogy.

She admitted to Radio Times magazine, "I didn't know the films at all before I was cast! I was aware of the lingo, as American culture is so immersed in 'Star Wars'. Even if you've never seen the movies, you know what Princess Leia buns are, what a lightsaber is, what a Jedi is, you know who Yoda and Obi-Wan are… you know all these words and names before you even see the films. But I only saw the films when I was approached to do them."

  Editors' Pick

Natalie can next be seen in "May December" and although she wasn't "comfortable" shooting a sex scene for the film, she was thankful there was an intimacy coordinator on board to guide her through it. She said, "It's never comfortable. And we just figured it out between ourselves. I think we all had a very good, open communication. But I think intimacy coordinators can be really wonderful, especially in environments that are uncomfortable or hostile. It can be helpful to have some sort of structure around it."

Natalie was less at ease when director Todd Haynes told her she needed to hold a snake. She said, "It was definitely a real easy garden snake! I remember Todd asking me, 'Are you comfortable handling snakes?' And I said, 'Absolutely not!' Then he said, 'But we need you to,' and I was like, 'OK… if I must!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film
Related Posts
Gotham Awards 2023: Natalie Portman and Penelope Cruz Dress to Impress on Red Carpet

Gotham Awards 2023: Natalie Portman and Penelope Cruz Dress to Impress on Red Carpet

Natalie Portman Feels It's 'Accident of Luck' She Was 'Not Harmed' as Child Star

Natalie Portman Feels It's 'Accident of Luck' She Was 'Not Harmed' as Child Star

Natalie Portman Against Going Method for Her Onscreen Roles

Natalie Portman Against Going Method for Her Onscreen Roles

Natalie Portman on Filming Sex Scenes: 'It's Never Comfortable'

Natalie Portman on Filming Sex Scenes: 'It's Never Comfortable'

Latest News
Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies
  • Dec 27, 2023

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film
  • Dec 27, 2023

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics
  • Dec 27, 2023

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters
  • Dec 27, 2023

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call
  • Dec 27, 2023

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision
  • Dec 27, 2023

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision

Most Read
Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized
Movie

Fantasia's 'The Color Purple' Table Read Video Leaves People Mesmerized

Taraji P. Henson's Denial to Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors Fails to Convince Fans

Taraji P. Henson's Denial to Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors Fails to Convince Fans

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'

Christopher Nolan Feels Optimistic About Today's Movie Industry After 'Oppenheimer' Success

Christopher Nolan Feels Optimistic About Today's Movie Industry After 'Oppenheimer' Success

First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy

First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy

'Joker' Director Treats Fans to New 'Folie a Deux' Photos on Christmas

'Joker' Director Treats Fans to New 'Folie a Deux' Photos on Christmas

Whoopi Goldberg's Absence From 'Color Purple' Premieres Explained Amid Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors

Whoopi Goldberg's Absence From 'Color Purple' Premieres Explained Amid Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies