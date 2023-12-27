 

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

The daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker is bombarded with backlash from critics, including one who accuses her of seeking attention with a controversial post.

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has found herself in hot water following her controversial social media post. After sharing several racy photos, the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker was blasted for allegedly being "so desperate for attention."

On Tuesday, December 26, the 18-year-old former reality TV star was bombarded with criticisms over her never-before-seen pictures featuring her wearing a sizzling outfit. In the comments section of her Instagram post, one critic bluntly wrote, "So desperate for attention. I just don't get it. Poor thing." Meanwhile, another penned, "Shocked she didn't drop an OF on her 18th lol," making a reference to adult platform OnlyFans.

Despite the unpleasant online responses, Alabama was defended by other social media users. One in particular stated, "Damn I never seen so many elderly people hating on a barely legal female. like don't you guys have jobs and families to look after? But here you are hating on someone who doesn't even know you exist lol." Similarly, another asked, "Why are y'all so damn worried about what she does? Go touch grass lmao."

In the photos, Alabama was captured flaunting her chest in nothing under an unzipped black leather crop jacket, which came with two long sleeves and white graphics on some of its parts. She was also seen putting on a leggy display in a pair of black leather pants that were short enough to expose her upper thighs. Around her waist, she donned a black strap that had "Alabama Barker" silver embellishments on it.

The new post came after the former "Meet the Barkers" star, who turned 18 years old on Christmas Eve, bragged about having a Birkin Hermes bag for the first time. On Monday, December 25, she uploaded a photo of a white Birkin handbag via Instagram Story. Over the snap, she noted, "Your girl got her first birkin," adding a smiling face emoji.

Alabama Barker Instagram Story

Alabama Barker showed off what she got for Christmas and 18th birthday.

That same day, Alabama also revealed that her dad Travis treated her and her older brother Landon Barker to matching all-black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for Christmas. On Instagram Story, she released a video of the two luxury vehicles, which were decorated with huge red bows, being parked in the family's driveway. Over the clip, she penned, "I LOVE YOU!" and tagged Travis as well as Landon's Instagram accounts.

