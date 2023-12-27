Madonna Enjoys Fun Christmas With Children in New Holiday Photos

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker strikes poses with all of her six children, including Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy, Stella and Estere, during the special holiday.

AceShowbiz - Madonna appeared to have had a blast during a fun gathering with her children. After celebrating Christmas with all of her six kids, the "Material Girl" hitmaker shared new photos and videos from the special holiday.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 65-year-old queen of pop made use of her Instagram account to upload the never-before-seen pictures and clips, which were compiled in a video. One of the snaps captured her standing close next to her eldest child Lourdes Leon. The mother and daughter duo looked in sync in their black dresses.

A second photo saw Madonna placing one of her hands behind her daughter Mercy's waist as they stood in front of their Christmas decorations. Mercy looked stunning in her short-sleeved red dress, which came with a plunging neckline, sparkling silver necklaces and gold bracelets.

Madonna took two fun pictures with her son David Banda, who kept his body warm in a red sweater, white button-up shirt and a pair of black tailored pants. One of the pics showed her crossing both of her hands above her head as her son, who completed his look with a pair of clear glasses and black loafers, covered most part of his face with his hand.

During the family gathering, Madonna struck a pose with her twin daughters Stella and Estere simultaneously. The "True Blue" singer, who pouted her lips to the camera, was standing in between Stella as well as Estere and wrapped her arms around their shoulders. The twins matched in their black mini dresses and white necklaces.

Madonna did not forget to include her photo with her other son Rocco Ritchie in the footage. In the snap, she could be seen hilariously placing both of her hands on top of her head while Rocco held his hands together and flashed his radiant smile. He was sporting a black blazer and matching tie over a long-sleeved white shirt. Along with the video, the singer wrote in the caption of the post, "Santa Babies."

Madonna shares her 27-year-old first child Lourdes with Carlos Leon and 23-year-old second child Rocco with Guy Ritchie. In addition, she adopted 18-year-old David, 17-year-old Mercy as well as 11-year-old Stella and Estere, who were all born in Malawi.

