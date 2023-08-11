 

Kevin Spacey to Look for Fresh Start in France After He's Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey to Look for Fresh Start in France After He's Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges
Cover Images/WALTER MCBRIDE
Celebrity

The former 'House of Cards' actor reportedly has no plan to go back to 'the lifestyle and contacts he once had' and prefers to reside in the capital city of France after he's acquitted in court.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Spacey might move to Paris. The "House of Cards" actor - who was acquitted of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity by a court in London last month - is retaining his apartment in England but is ready to move overseas for a fresh start and thinks the French capital will offer the environment he needs to recover from the scandal.

"Kevin was cleared, but he isn't going back to the lifestyle and contacts he once had. He has been talking for at least a year about moving out of the UK, most likely to Paris. They have a history of not caring too much about people's private lives in France, but they do have a strong cinema culture. It would be a good place for him to start again - and he has plenty of friends in Paris," a source told the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Alison Boshoff.

The 64-year-old star's friend, director Dominik Sedlar - whose father Jajov directed Spacey in "Once Upon a Time in Croatia" - previously suggested the "American Beauty" actor wouldn't return to Hollywood. He said, "It's more likely for Europe to be receptive."

  Editors' Pick

Following the string of allegations made against him, Spacey lost his job on "House of Cards" and was dropped from various other projects. And director Gene Fallaize, who made the "risky move" to cast the award-winning star in his film "Control" in November, recently revealed the award-winning actor was accepting of his career decline.

Gene, who never spoke directly to Kevin about the legal case against him, told Sky News, "There were indirect things as we were talking about how his life had changed."

"We talked about 'House of Cards', which I didn't know whether to bring up because he was let go from the show, but he spoke quite freely and openly about those things and was obviously very proud of 'House of Cards'. I think he was very proud of his acting past, but totally accepted the situation - his words at one point were that he was a jobbing actor."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bam Margera Is Denied Joint Custody of His Son, Only Allowed by Judge to See the Boy on Video Calls
Related Posts
Kevin Spacey 'Totally' at Peace With His Career Decline Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey 'Totally' at Peace With His Career Decline Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey Feels 'Humbled' After Cleared of All Charges in Sexual Assault Trial in London

Kevin Spacey Feels 'Humbled' After Cleared of All Charges in Sexual Assault Trial in London

Kevin Spacey Insists He Just 'Misread' Signs as He Downplays Sexual Assault Claims in Latest Trial

Kevin Spacey Insists He Just 'Misread' Signs as He Downplays Sexual Assault Claims in Latest Trial

Kevin Spacey Blames Alcohol for 'Clumsy Pass' at One of His Alleged Victims

Kevin Spacey Blames Alcohol for 'Clumsy Pass' at One of His Alleged Victims

Latest News
Shakira and Jimmy Butler 'Getting Progressively Closer' Amid Alleged Romance
  • Aug 11, 2023

Shakira and Jimmy Butler 'Getting Progressively Closer' Amid Alleged Romance

The Hives Stay Together Because They Didn't Know 'What Else to Do'
  • Aug 11, 2023

The Hives Stay Together Because They Didn't Know 'What Else to Do'

Kevin Spacey to Look for Fresh Start in France After He's Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kevin Spacey to Look for Fresh Start in France After He's Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Kept His Ashes at Home to 'Protect Him'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Kept His Ashes at Home to 'Protect Him'

Archie Madekwe Cast in 'Gran Turismo' Despite Not Being Able to Drive
  • Aug 11, 2023

Archie Madekwe Cast in 'Gran Turismo' Despite Not Being Able to Drive

Bam Margera Is Denied Joint Custody of His Son, Only Allowed by Judge to See the Boy on Video Calls
  • Aug 11, 2023

Bam Margera Is Denied Joint Custody of His Son, Only Allowed by Judge to See the Boy on Video Calls

Most Read
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity
Celebrity

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Diana Jenkins Introduces Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Fiance Asher Monroe

Diana Jenkins Introduces Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Fiance Asher Monroe

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Psalm Wear Matching Casts After Accidents

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Psalm Wear Matching Casts After Accidents

Robbie Robertson Passed Away at 80, Tributes Pour in From Martin Scorsese and Dave Cobb

Robbie Robertson Passed Away at 80, Tributes Pour in From Martin Scorsese and Dave Cobb