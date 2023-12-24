 

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Dave Abrams jokingly asked to get paid after helping her with some household chores and the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star reveals how she usually pays him.

AceShowbiz - Jennie Garth's husband wrote her an invoice after he did some work around the house. The 51-year-old actress has been wed to Dave Abrams since 2015 and took to social media to reveal that he had jokingly left her a bill after he carried out some household chores.

"My hubby invoiced me for doing work around the house," she wrote on Instagram.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took the note in good humour as she emblazoned her post with a crying-laughing emoji and also revealed that the cost of her husband's work would be her saying "have fun, I love you" when he left the house to play golf later that afternoon.

The "What I Like About You" actress is a fan of golf like her husband as well but was diagnosed with osteoarthritis- which is the most common form of arthritis - at the age of 45 after complaining about joint pain and at the time admitted that the condition would "mess with her swing" on the course.

She told People, "I was sort of shocked to hear that news from my doctor after going in and complaining about some pain in my knees and my hips and different places around my body and wondered what was going on."

"There's some wrist stuff that I feel that annoys me when I feel it because I'm like, 'Oh no, this is going to mess with my golf swing. Because I have little feelings in my hands, my wrists, my knuckles, those areas, so opening jars [is difficult]. I just hand it to somebody else now and don't even worry about it. 'Can you open this for me? Great. Thanks."

